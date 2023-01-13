Minister of Education and Senior Officials Meet with Christ Church Secondary School Staff to Discuss Recovery Efforts After Devastating Fire.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and senior officers of the Ministry of Education met with the teachers and ancillary staff of the Christ Church Secondary School on Friday morning to discuss the way forward following a devastating fire that occurred the previous evening.

The fire, believed to have started in the early hours of Thursday evening, destroyed the school’s main building and caused significant damage to other areas. Despite the valiant efforts of local fire crews, the flames could not be contained, and the building was left in ruins.

The Minister and senior officers of the Ministry of Education arrived at the school early on Friday morning to assess the damage and speak with the teachers and ancillary staff about the way forward. They also met with the school’s management team and discussed the immediate needs of the students and staff.

“Our hearts go out to the students, teachers, and staff of Christ Church Secondary School,” said Minister Manickchand. “We understand the gravity of this situation and are committed to providing all the support necessary to help the school and its community recover from this tragedy.”

The Ministry of Education has pledged to provide emergency funding to the school to assist with the rebuilding and recovery efforts. They also announced that counselors would be available to students and staff affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials have stated that it is not believed to be suspicious. The school community is still shocked but determined to come together and rebuild.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Education is working to find alternative arrangements for the students to continue their education.

This is a difficult time for the Christ Church Secondary School community, and the Ministry of Education is committed to doing everything in its power to support them during this difficult time and help them move forward.

