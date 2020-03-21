MOPH RECEIVES INFRARED THEMOMETERS

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) received infrared thermometers from Dr. Lawrence Benjamin and Carwyn Holland of Toronto Canada to assist in the national fight against COVID-19.

The thermometers were donated by Canadian-based Guyanese, Linden Wilkinson on Thursday and received by Clinical and Regional Programme Coordinator, Mrs. Caroline Hicks.

The Ministry disclosed on its social media platform that the devices will allow health workers to test peoples’ temperature without the need for physical contact.