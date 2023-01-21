MOTHER OF TEEN STABBED BY FRIEND BEGS POLICE TO APPREHEND SUSPECT

Tragedy has struck the West Bank Demerara community as an altercation between two teen friends over a girl has left one in the hospital on life support and the other on the run from police.

According to Odessa Adolph, the mother of 18-year-old Joshua Faerber of No.2 Canal, West Bank Demerara, she received a phone call from staff at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Wednesday at around 15:00hrs, informing her that her son had been brutally stabbed and that she was needed immediately.

Ms. Adolph, whose face was blurred during an interview with Nightly News, stated that her son is currently in critical condition and is on life support at the GPHC.

Meanwhile, the other teen involved in the altercation is on the run from the police. The Guyana Police Force has launched a search for the suspect, urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward. Our thoughts and prayers are with Joshua Faerber and his family during this difficult time. Joel Vogt reports.

