Motorcyclist killed in accident on Kara Kara Public Road

Sheldon Solomon, 27, of Lot 36 Old Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden, was killed on Thursday after a motor car collided with him on the Kara Kara Public Road, Linden.

The Guyana Police Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said that the fatal accident occurred at about 8:00h and involved motorcycle CL 9293, driven by Solomon and motor car PZZ 8967, driven by Judah Lorrimer.

Enquiries disclosed that Solomon, who was riding at an alleged fast rate, was proceeding east on the northern side of the Kara Kara Public Road when the car turned west onto the main road from Thomas Street and collided with the bike.

As a result of the collision, Solomon fell onto the roadway, where he received serious injuries.

He was picked up in a conscious condition and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was treated and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention but succumbed on the way to Georgetown.

The motor car driver is in custody, and a breathalyser test showed no trace of alcohol in his system.

Like this: Like Loading...