Labourer stabbed to death after intervening in fight between nephew & man

A 34-year-old labourer was stabbed to death on Wednesday after intervening in a fight between his nephew and a 22-year-old man.

The dead man has been identified as Dellon Waterman, called ‘Puppi’ of Lot 2 ‘C’ Riverview Ruimveldt, Georgetown. The incident occurred at about 18:15h.

Reports are that Waterman intervened in an assault against his nine-year-old nephew, which was perpetrated by the suspect at Riverview Access Road.

After Waterman intervened, an argument ensued between him and the suspect, which escalated into a fight.

During the scuffle, the suspect, who was armed with a knife, stabbed Waterman in his left side chest and made good his escape.

The 34-year-old labourer went home and fell unconscious, and the Police were summoned.

He was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival and the body was taken to the mortuary for storage and a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Checks were made for the suspect, but he was not found. An investigation is in progress.

