Removal of Plaisance vendors raises concerns of govt’s commitment to inclusivity & equality – Narine

SEE BELOW STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE GEORGETOWN MAYOR UBRAJ NARINE:

The removal of vendors, particularly those of Afro-Guyanese descent, by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government raises serious and numerous concerns about the regime’s commitment to promoting inclusivity and equality. Such actions by the PPP, may be interpreted as discriminatory because, it appears that vendors in PPP strongholds are not being treated with such disregard.

Editor, such unequal and unfair acts by the ruling regime could easily be seen as social and economic marginalisation of a particular group of people. And that perception could lead to distrust, hostility, and even instability and unrest. In other words, the PPP regime could be fuelling a dangerous situation.

Editor, the PPP government has a responsibility to ensure that all citizens, regardless of their race or ethnicity, have equal access to economic opportunities. The removal of vendors without due process or consultation with the municipalities or NDC’S and the affected parties undermines that duty.

It is important for the administration to engage with all vendors and other stakeholders to find a mutually beneficial and acceptable solution to the problems that address the concerns of everyone involved. The government can work with vendors to identify alternative locations or provide support for them to relocate their businesses. This approach would demonstrate a commitment to fairness and inclusivity and would foster trust between the government and affected communities.

Furthermore, the government should ensure that its actions are in accordance with the law and do not infringe upon the rights of citizens. Any action taken by the administration that violates the law or undermines the rights of citizens is unacceptable and must be strongly condemned.

In conclusion, the PPP government must demonstrate its commitment to promoting inclusivity and fairness by engaging with vendors and finding mutually beneficial solutions that address the concerns of all parties involved. The government should also ensure that its actions are fair, humane, just, and lawful.

