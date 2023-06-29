Prisons Director urges officers to be vigilant while on duty

Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot has urged prison officers stationed at the Timehri and Mazaruni Prisons to be vigilant while on duty.

He made this call at his quarterly muster and general inspection of officers at both locations on Wednesday at Timehri and Thursday at Mazaruni.

“To be vigilant, you must be fearless, observant, and confident. There must never be any doubt that you are observing, analysing and ready to protect those under your watch,” the Prison Head said.

Elliot told the officers they should be confident and know exactly what role they are filling in the line of duty.

“You are ultimately responsible for [the] safety, security, and supervision of inmates that are under your care,” Elliot stressed.

Meanwhile, quarterly muster is slated for the Prison Headquarters, the Georgetown and Lusignan Prisons over the next week.

