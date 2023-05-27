MUTED 57TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY OBSERVANCE AMIDST NATIONAL GRIEF

Renata Burnette highlights that the 57th Independence Anniversary and Flag Raising Ceremony of Guyana, held in Lethem, Region Nine, took on a tone of reflection rather than celebration. The President and the entire nation demonstrated respect for the 19 children who tragically died in the Mahdia Dormitory fire.
