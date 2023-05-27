FOUR PRISON OFFICERS AMONG SIX REMANDED OVER ESCAPE OF ‘SMALLIE’

Tiana Cole provides an update on the escape of death row inmate and mass murderer Royden ‘Smallie’ Williams from the Mazaruni maximum security prison. One week after his flight, six individuals, including four prison officers, have been charged and remanded to prison for their alleged involvement in aiding his escape.
