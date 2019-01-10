NATIONAL QUALITY POLICY LAUNCHED

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards has launched a consultancy to develop a National Quality Policy with the aim of improving the quality of goods and services in Guyana. Yaniss Abrams reports…..

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards launched the National Quality Policy Consultancy on Wednesday at the Herdmanston Lodge, Georgetown. Stakeholders including government ministries and agencies, business groups, manufacturers and service providers are being encouraged to support and contribute to the development of the policy.

The National Quality Policy Consultancy is intended to place Guyana on the path to better standards of production which can benefit the economy holistically. The IDB Country Representative Sophie Makonnen says Guyanese products can meet new markets, especially international markets when the new Quality policies are implemented.

Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin says the country has largely been ignoring quality standards and believes the NQP will do a lot for Guyana.

Other important purposes of the initiative is to protect the health and safety of consumers, while facilitating fair trade, improving competitiveness of Guyanese goods and services for domestic and export markets The consultancy is being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank to the tune of Nine Million dollars.