GOVERNMENT AND OPPOSITION MEET, NO FIREWORKS

The Legislative neither the Executive branch of Government could be allowed to fail. These are two areas that both the Government and Opposition agreed on when they met on WEdnesday . More in this story from Handell Duncan.

Almost every major news outfit staked out the highly publicized meeting between the Government and Opposition at the Ministry of the Presidency at Shiv Chanderpaul Drive in the City. But on the conclusion of the meeting Wednesday neither side leaving the Presidential Complex said anything concrete to reporters. The closed-door meeting lasted for almost two hours, and following the consultations, President Granger appeared in a short video, explaining that the two sides met to examine two main issues.

Opposition leader, Bharrat Jagdeo confirmed what the President stated. However, the second important issue which was discussed was general and regional elections, the President stated.

Both sides have agreed that they will continue to work together to engage GECOM to ensure that elections are held within the administrative capabilities of the Guyana Elections Commission.

The President’s team comprised the Prime Minister, Ministers of Public Security, Natural Resources, Social Protection and the Minister of State.