New regional agriculture technology campus to be built here – Pres. Ali reveals

By: Shemar Alleyne

President Irfaan Ali has revealed that a new Regional Agriculture Technology Campus will be built in Guyana as part of his government’s push to increase food production.

The Head of State made this revelation while addressing a gathering at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre on Thursday night in observance of India’s 73rd Republic Anniversary.

According to President Ali, India is a master of efficient, cost-effective, and reliable technology and is willing to share its expertise in this field with Guyana.

“They will be working with us in not building out a Guyana, but a Regional Agriculture Campus right here that will support our regional food hub,” the President noted.

He added that over the next few months, a number of measures would be rolled out aimed at creating an agricultural system that will be competitive and resilient to operate in an economy of 2030 and beyond.

To this end, the Guyanese Leader said that the region that is growing the fastest in terms of food insecurity is Latin America and the Caribbean.

As such, he posited that we could not wait until a “full-blown crisis” is upon us. Instead, policy and institutional frameworks need to be created to support a food production system that can withstand any shock.

Recently, President Ali and a team from the private sector returned from a visit to India, where a number of areas for partnerships were discussed.

Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo will be visiting the Asian country next month to follow up on those discussions.

