Eight months after a rampaging group of men allegedly invaded the Mon Repos Market and looted several stalls, nine men were charged on Monday and released on $300,000 bail each for terrorism relating to the unrest. Find out more from Tiana Cole.
NINE CHARGED WITH THE 2022 MON REPOS RIOT WERE GRANTED $300K BAIL EACH
