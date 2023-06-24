NORTON DISSATISFIED WITH LGE TIE-BREAKER PROCESS, SAY ELECTION PETITION LIKELY RECOURSE

In the aftermath of the June 12 Local Government Elections, the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) secured victory in two additional constituencies through tie-breaking actions. However, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton maintains that his party won those areas and has hinted at the possibility of filing an elections petition. Antonio Dey provides further details on the matter.

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has emerged victorious in two constituencies following tie-breaking actions conducted after the June 12 Local Government Elections. This latest success adds to the party’s electoral achievements, consolidating its position in the local political landscape.

Antonio Dey has more details.

Like this: Like Loading...