PATTERSON SAYS PROCUREMENT COMMISSION IS DEFUNCT AND INEPT

Reporter Antonio Dey:

Accusations and counterclaims have arisen between Alliance For Change (AFC) Member David Patterson and Public Procurement Commission (PPC) Commissioner Joel Bhagwandin. Patterson accuses the PPC of being inept and neglecting concerns regarding the indiscriminate award of government contracts. In response, Bhagwandin rebukes Patterson, accusing him of spreading misinformation.

A heated exchange has unfolded between David Patterson, an AFC Member, and Joel Bhagwandin, a Commissioner of the Public Procurement Commission. Patterson has accused the PPC of incompetence and overlooking issues related to the indiscriminate awarding of government contracts. His allegations suggest a failure on the part of the commission to fulfill its oversight responsibilities effectively.

In response, Joel Bhagwandin vehemently criticizes Patterson, accusing him of peddling misinformation. Bhagwandin rebuts the claims made by Patterson, emphasizing the commission’s commitment to upholding transparency, fairness, and accountability in the procurement process. He defends the PPC’s record, stating that they diligently review and assess government contracts to ensure compliance with established guidelines.

The exchange between Patterson and Bhagwandin highlights the tensions surrounding the oversight of government contracts and the role of the Public Procurement Commission. The awarding of contracts is a significant aspect of governance, and it is essential for appropriate checks and balances to be in place to prevent malpractice and ensure the best use of public resources.

As the accusations and counterclaims continue, it is crucial for all parties involved to engage in constructive dialogue and work towards enhancing the procurement process. Transparency, accountability, and effective oversight are key pillars in promoting good governance and preventing any misuse of public funds.

The role of the Public Procurement Commission in safeguarding the integrity of government contracts is paramount. It is necessary to address concerns about the commission’s effectiveness and diligently assess its performance to ensure the public’s confidence in the procurement process.

Like this: Like Loading...