One dead, one critically injured after speeding driver loses control, slams into them on roadway

One man is now dead while another is in critical condition at a hospital, battling for his life, after a speeding driver lost control of his motor Lorry and slammed into the two men along Dora Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Murvey Andrew Madhoo of Independence Boulevard, Le Penitence, Georgetown, while the other injured man is said to be Sherwin Rhodius.

HGP Nightly News understands that at the time of the fatal accident, the motor Lorry was being driven by a 34-year-old male of Yarrowkabra village, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

According to a police statement, around 20:00h on Saturday, the motor pick-up (# GRR 4627) was stationary on the Western side of the Dora Public Road and items were being transferred from one vehicle to another (second motor pick-up) when the fatal accident occurred.

The driver of the motor Lorry had been proceeding North along the road, allegedly at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control of his vehicle.

The right side front of the motor Lorry collided with the right side front of the motor pick-up and then collided with Madhoo and Rhodius, both of whom were standing between the two (2) motor pick-ups.

“As a result of the collision the two men received serious injuries about their bodies. They were then picked up by public spirited citizens; with Murvey Andrew Madhoo being taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. Sherwin Rhodius was taken to the Linden Public Hospital where he was examined by a doctor and admitted as a patient – his condition is regarded as critical.”

The cops noted that a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motor lorry who was found to be below the prescribed limits “with a BAC between .023% and .026 %.”

The body of the deceased is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations into the matter continue.