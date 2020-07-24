One more COVID-19 case confirmed with 24-hour period

-death toll remains at 19 in Guyana

One more person has been confirmed with the COVID-19 between Wednesday and Thursday bringing the total number of positive cases ti 351 since testing began country-wide.

This is according to Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle who made this disclosure during a daily COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon.

She noted that the death toll remains at 19 while the number of active cases in Institutional Isolation is 156.

Additionally, 33 persons are in institutional quarantine and two (2) persons are in the COVID-Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

To date, 176 persons have recovered from the virus.