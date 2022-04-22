One prison escapee charged on Friday

For escaping from lawful custody, Kevin Valladares was on Friday charged when he appeared before Her Worship Principle Magistrate Ms. Sherdell Issacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates Court.

Kevin Valladares, a 26-year-old shoe-maker of Lot 370 Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden was arrested on Thursday after he turned himself into the Brickdam Police Station. It is said that the 26 year old along with 40 year old Keanon Harry tampered with the lock of a moving prison van and escaped on Thursday around 4:00-4:10 pm.

This happened somewhere in the vicinity of Sparendaam; while they were being transported from Linden, Region 10.

Police said Velladares of Wismar, Linden, flagged down a taxi after escaping and went to the Brickdam Station Police in Georgetown.

Just hours after, Vallandres was slapped with an “Escape from Lawful Custody” charge, contrary to Section 340 of the Criminal Law Offences Act Chapter 8:01.

When the charge was read to him, Vallandres pleaded guilty and was remanded to prison. The unrepresentated man explained that the other escapee- Harry “did everything”. He claimed that he only escaped because the Lusignan Prison he was headed to has a man is who had tried killing him before. He said after realizing his wrongdoing he turned himself in.

Sentencing will be on 2022-05-04.

Just on Thursday, the 26 year old was remanded to prison on an attempted murder charge while 40 year old Harry was sentenced to one-year imprisonment for drug trafficking.