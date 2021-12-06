OPR to investigate fatal shoot incident in Linden

Ranks of the Police Office of Professional Responsibility are conducting investigations into a shooting incident that occurred at South Amelia’s Ward, Linden on December 01, 2021, where Marlon Brewster, 36 years, was shot by the police during efforts to arrest him.

On December 01, 2021, two uniformed police ranks responded to a report of alleged simple larceny of a generator in which Brewster is a suspect. When they arrived at his residence, Marlon Brewster was informed of the allegation against him whereupon he began to verbally threaten the ranks. He then armed himself with a cutlass and attacked the ranks, causing them to retreat and seek police assistance.

Ranks of a Divisional Anti-Crime Patrol responded and managed to take away the cutlass from Brewster. He, however, continued verbally abusing and threatening the ranks while at the same time hurling beer bottles at them.

Marlon Brewster subsequently broke two bottles and attacked one of the ranks during which he was shot to his body, but managed to escape.

The shop on Marlon Brewster’s premises was searched and the stolen generator was found. Two brush-cutter machines and a stereo speaker that are suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained, 115 grams of marijuana and a utensil used for smoking marijuana were also found.

Marlon Brewster was later found to be admitted a patient at the Linden Hospital Complex, where he is under guard.