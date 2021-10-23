“PARENTS GET INVOLVED,” SAYS E C D TEACHERS, AS TWO SCHOOLS RECORD A DECLINE IN NGSA PERFORMANCE

At least two Primary Schools on the East Coast of Demerara have recorded a decrease in Student performance at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment. The educators have cast the blame squarely
at the feet of parents, who they believe could have done more for their children amid the pandemic. Alana Nadir reports.

