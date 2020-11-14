Pedal cyclist dead after collision with hire car on Berbice roadway

A 21-year-old pedal cyclist is now dead after he allegedly made a “sudden” turn on the roadway which resulted in a taxi slamming into his bicycle and him colliding with the front windscreen of the vehicle.

Dead is Shemar Nurse of # 8 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB), who lost his life last night (Friday) along the public roadway in his village.

The fatal accident occurred around 19:30h and involved a Hire Car that was being driven by a 48-year-old resident of Liverpool, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that the car was proceeding East along the Northern side of the # 8 Village public road while the pedal cyclist was proceeding West along the Southern side when the tragedy took place.

According to the 48-year-old driver, he observed Nurse pedaling his bicycle behind a motor lorry, before the now dead man “suddenly made a right turn from the Northern to Southern side at the center of the road.”

He told the cops that upon seeing Nurse do this, he quickly “pulled further North to avoid a collision” but that despite his effort the right side front portion of the car collided with the pedal cyclist.

As a result of the collision, Nurse was thrown against the bonnet of the said motor car, then landed on the front windscreen of the vehicle, before he fell on to the roadway where he received multiple injuries about his body.

According to a police statement, Nurse was subsequently picked up in a unconscious condition by public spirited persons and conveyed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a Doctor on duty who pronounced him dead.

“The body was then taken to Bailey’s Funeral Home where it awaits Post Mortem Examination. Breathalyzer test conducted on the driver of the hire car read .000 BAC. Driver was arrested and placed into custody and is assisting the Police with the investigation as it continues,” the statement from the police added.