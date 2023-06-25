Pedestrian, 33, killed by alleged drunk driver who attempted to escape

A 33-year-old pedestrian died on Saturday after being struck down by an alleged drunk driver on the Little Diamond New Access Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), who attempted to escape from the scene.

Dead is Joshua Madanlall of Lot 213 Second Street, Number Two Village, East Canje Berbice. The accident occurred at about 20:40h.

Reports are that the hire car HB 6038, driven by Dinesh Ramsingh, was travelling at a fast rate on the eastern driving lane of the New Diamond Access Road when he collided with Madanlall, who was walking on the edge of the road.

As a result of the collision, the 33-year-old pedestrian was flung into a parked car and received injuries to his head and other parts of his body and was left lying motionless.

The hire car driver attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by public-spirited citizens on Seventh Avenue Diamond and taken to the Little Diamond Police Outpost along with his vehicle.

The Ambulance Service was contacted from the Eccles Fire Station, and Madanlall was pronounced dead on the scene.

The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for storage pending a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Notice of intended prosecution was served on the driver of the hire car after a breathalyser test found 94 micrograms and 93 micrograms of alcohol in his breath. Further investigations are continuing, the Police said.

