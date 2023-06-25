CANU ranks under probe had stole diamonds from Surinamese national – Police

The two ranks of the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), who were taken into custody by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for simple larceny, had stole diamonds from a Surinamese national, whom the law enforcement agency initially detained for illegal firearm possession.

Police, in a statement, said the two ranks are Annick Hossanah and Jamine Goddard.

Reports are that the diamonds were swallowed by Goddard, who was taken to the hospital, where he excreted them. Police said, too, that the other suspect admitted to selling the diamond to another individual.

As a result, the duo is in custody as Police are searching for the buyer of the diamonds.

