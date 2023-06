Two ranks of the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) are in the custody of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) assisting with an investigation of simple larceny.

In a brief statement, CANU said the ranks allegedly stole items from an individual whom the law enforcement agency detained during an operation in Berbice.

“The matter has been handed over to the Guyana Police Force, and investigations are in progress,” CANU concluded.

