Demerara Harbour Bridge to close for three days in July to replace span nine

The Demerara Harbour Bridge will be closed for three days in the last week of July to replace span nine on the bridge.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill said the closure is scheduled to start from 11:59 pm on July 24 to 11:59 pm on July 27, 2023.

The Minister said this specific time period is based on the tide, which his technical staff advised him.

“While the logistics for this replacement were also meticulously planned during the closure of the school term, to ensure a smooth transition, and as little inconvenience to the public as possible,” the statement said.

Minister Edghill added that the government understands the significance of this replacement and is committed to seeing this project through, as this new retractor which spans 170 feet long and 40 feet wide and is valued at $1.2 billion, will result in a much smoother operation (retractability) in the future, which will also enable wider vessels to pass through the channel.

The Minister is appealing to commuters and businesses for their understanding and support during these three days of closure of the bridge, as the replacement of span nine cannot be done while traffic is flowing.

Last year September, span nine was damaged when the Panamanian flagged vessel, MV Tradewinds Passion, crashed into the bridge during a retraction period and rendered the bridge inoperable for several days.

Since then, that damaged section of the bridge had to be repaired several times while plans were being made to replace the unit altogether.

Repairs to span nine were undertaken by a local company, Industrial Fabrications Inc (InFab), which was completed in late 2022. In May this year, span nine was transported from the dockyard to the bridge for the perfect time and tide for installation.

Like this: Like Loading...