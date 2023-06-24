SBM Offshore announces US$37M in contracts this year for local

SEE THE BELOW STATEMENT ISSUED BY SBM OFFSHORE GUYANA:

On June 23, SBM Offshore Guyana engaged 70 representatives of local businesses at its Vendor Day. This event is one of the company’s annual activities geared towards updating local suppliers about procurement opportunities, requirements, and its compliance processes.

The activity provided an opportunity for participating businesses to learn more about the company’s expectations for suppliers when conducting business, its vendor qualification/renewal process and timeline, performance measurement criteria, key Purchase Order and invoicing requirements, Local Content initiatives and commitments, logistics and delivery requirements. The company’s drive for sustainable packaging, vendor compliance measures and key Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) procedures were also among the discussions held with vendors.

During their presentations, Flavia Werneck, Supply Chain Support Manager, and Recardo Bovell, Procurement Lead, provided an overview of the checks and balances the company has in place when procuring services. These include vendor monitoring processes which assess the vendor’s qualifications and performance.

Local Content Officer, Garri Fraser said the company’s Local Content Annual Plan for 2023 made provisions for over 700 hours of training to be conducted with major vendors. He noted that 200 hours of training and certification will be done with contractors, inclusive of Human Rights training. Twenty-four hours of forums and webinars will also be held with vendors, as well as clarification sessions on the Requests for Information process. Vendors will also be advised on the creation of bid packages.

“From the procurement side, we have committed about US$37 million dollars of spend to local vendors. Now, that is huge when you look at the total commitment to local content in Guyana, which is US$51 million dollars,” he said.

Sustainability and Social Impact Programme Development Officer, Gwenetta Fordyce stressed the need for vendors to review and understand the company’s Human Rights Standards and HSSE policy. Compliance Ambassador, Nevellean Dundas, highlighted the company’s expectation for vendors to embed transparency, courtesy and impartiality into their business conduct, stressing the need for compliance with the laws and regulations of the country. Shaneeza Alli, Accounting Lead provided insight into the company’s payment and invoicing processes and explained the invoicing best practices for the vendors in attendance.

Richard Govinda, Warehouse Supervisor, provided insight into the company’s logistics, packaging and preservation requirements when conducting business at the warehouse, including the necessary documentation.

Speaking at the event, SBM Offshore Guyana’s General Manager, Martin Cheong, said by actively engaging local suppliers, contractors and vendors, the company is not only creating opportunities for employment and economic advancement but also supporting sustainable development. “Vendor Day 2023 serves as testimony to our organisation’s unwavering commitment to support local businesses and nurture local capacity,” he said.

In 2022, SBM Offshore Guyana received approval for its Local Content Master Plan, the first of the Prime Contractors to achieve this milestone in Guyana. In May, the company received approval for its 2023 Local Content Annual Plan and Certificate of Compliance. The company holds this responsibility in high regard and remains steadfast in pursuing local content development in Guyana through the utilisation of Guyanese companies in its operations.

–END–

