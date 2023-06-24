Prison officers charged with upholding professionalism and accountability when executing duties

Prison officers attached to the New Amsterdam Prison were urged on Saturday to achieve professionalism, accountability and a better overall attitude when executing their duties.

Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot, during his muster and general inspection of officers, expounded that adopting these principles would be beneficial in an effort to provide an efficient and effective service, not only within the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) but the public at large.

“Prison officers play a vital role in the existence of the Guyana prison system. They are the first line of defence within the Prison Estates,” Elliot said.

“They are ultimately responsible for the safety, security, and supervision of inmates that are under their care, so you must remain disciplined and adopt [sic] to changes as officers at all times, no matter the circumstances.”

Elliot also added, “Prison officers must enforce all the rules and policies that the prison officials institute in order to maintain good order and discipline within the prison walls.”

Under the theme, ‘Promoting Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Prisoners’, Elliot stated that the Prison Service has a duty to give inmates the skills necessary to make it easier for them to reintegrate into society.

He further explained that the aim of the prison is to assist the inmates in realising their errors and improving themselves as people.

