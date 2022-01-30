POLICE BUST VENEZUELANS WITH 42KG OF GANJA ON ESSEQUIBO COAST

The Police is reporting that ranks of Regional Division #2 yesterday afternoon (Saturday 29 January 2022) conducted a search at a house in Johanna Cecelia on the Essequibo Coast where two Venezuelan nationals were busted with a large quantity of suspected marijuana.

According to the police, a search was conducted on the premises in the presence of the two men when forty-two (42) kilos of compressed cannabis was wrapped in brown scotch tape. According to the police, the loot was being concealed in the ceiling of the suspects’ house.

The two men were subsequently arrested and taken to the Suddie Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed and lodged. Both were taken into custody as investigations continue.