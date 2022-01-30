POLICE FIND GUN IN UNIDENTIFIED ATV – THREE MALES ARRESTED

The Guyana Police Force is reporting that ranks in Regional Division #8 who were conducting traffic duties at Seven Miles, Mahdia stopped an ATV without any identification mark at approximately 17:45 hours on Friday last (January 28 2022). When they requested the driver to produce his license and other documents for the said ATV, he was unable to do so.

Accordingly, the driver and the two other males on the ATV were then escorted to the Mahdia Police Station where a black 9mm handgun and 9 live rounds were found on them. The men are currently in police custody as investigations continue.