LAMAHA CORRIDOR ‘SAFE SPACE’ EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN TWO WEEKS

As works continue on the Lamaha corridor ‘safe space’, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill stated that works on the area should be completed within a two week period.

The space, which was initially identified by President Dr Irfaan Ali, during his ‘operation clean-up’ exercise some weeks back, is almost now unrecognizable.

However, more additions are expected to be made, according to Minister Edghill “the work that you see taking place right now is preparation for the laying of asphaltic concrete… so by Sunday afternoon, we would be well advanced in getting this completed. I guess by Valentine’s day all Guyanese would be able to start using this thoroughfare for the safety of vehicles when they come to park”.

The Minister continued to explain that, “on both sides we are putting in what we call the crash bars, so that even if they accelerate too much, they would not run into the trench. There will be crash bars on both sides and that is work that will commence in the new week once the asphaltic concrete is done”.

And with generous donations from the private sector, approximately 60 light fittings will also be added to the space. The stands for the lights have already been built and so have the benches, another donation from the private sector.

Minister Edghill also revealed that work is advancing in the area that has been earmarked for the food court and art gallery; he was keen to note that the section which runs from Parade Street to Main Street should also be completed within the next six weeks.