Pork-Knocker stabs labourer to death after he allegedly stole his haversack 

A 44-year-old Pork-Knocker from Anns Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD), is in Police custody for stabbing a labourer to death who allegedly went into his hotel room and stole his haversack.

Dead is 24-year-old Joel Ramitt of Red Hill, North West District (NWD). Ramitt was allegedly murdered on Friday at an Apartment Complex located at Port Kaituma Water Front, NWD.

HGP Nightly News understands that Ramitt and the 44-year-old suspect are known to each other.

Reports are that on Saturday last, the 44-year-old suspect booked a room at the Apartment Complex at Port Kaituma, where he operated.

On Friday, at about 21:00 h, the suspect secured his room and left. However, at about 23:00h, a 28-year-old man saw the victim jumping out of the suspect’s room window with a haversack on his back.

The 28-year-old man held on to Ramitt and took him along with the haversack to the suspect.

The man told the suspect he saw Ramitt exiting his room. The suspect checked the haversack and recognised it was his.

He pulled a knife from his waist and dealt the victim one stab to his abdomen.

The victim ran to Port Kaituma Police Station and made a report. The ranks observed the victim’s intestines were protruding from his body and immediately rushed him to Port Kaituma Hospital, where he was admitted in a critical condition.

The victim succumbed at about 08:00 h today. He was escorted to the Port Kaituma Mortuary, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Police managed to recover the murder weapon. Investigations are in progress.

