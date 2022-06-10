Police instructors to train at CPCE, following signing of MOU on Friday

The Ministry of Education and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday afternoon signed a Memorandum of Understanding to allow the GPF to access training at the Cyril Potter College of Education for the development and training of police instructors who teach at the Felix Austin Police Training College.

The signing was done in the Ministry’s Boardroom by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Alfred King, and Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag.) Mr Calvin Brutus.

In brief remarks, Mr King expressed that the Ministry is happy to partner with the Guyana Police Force to raise the level of competency among police instructors.

“The intention of the police force is to raise the college standard for ISO certification. One of the basic requirements apart from the environment, a training environment is the competence of your training staff and the structure and curriculum. For that to happen, the police force will rely on the ministry’s experience and expertise in the area of curriculum development delivery, as well as classroom management and methodology in terms of delivering training for instructors.”

During the engagement, Mr Brutus outlined the plans the force has. He explained that this is part of the efforts geared towards crime prevention, improving the image of the Guyana Police Force and contributing to the overall development of Guyana.

Present during the signing were the Head of the GPF’s Strategic Planning Unit Ms Nicola Kendall, Force Training Officer Mr Keithon King, Head of the Community Relations Department Ms Crystal Robinson, and Head of the GPF’s Corporate Communications Unit Mark Ramotar.

(Ministry of Education’s Public Relations Department)