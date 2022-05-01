Police looking for the driver and the vehicle involved in fatal hit and run accident

Police are investigating a Hit and Run Fatal Accident which occurred on Saturday 30th April, 2022 on the Better Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara. The accident occurred sometime around 23:55 hrs.

Dead is 37-year-old pedestrian Lizardo Bastardo, a construction worker of Better Hope South, East Coast Demerara. The vehicle has since been identified as a white motorcar. However the ID mark is unknown.

Enquiries disclosed that the white motorcar was proceeding west on the southern carriageway of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara and the pedestrain Lizardo Bastardo attempted to cross the said road from south to north when the motorcar collided with him.

Exiobar Bastardo came to the accident scene and identified the body of the deceased pedestrian to be that of his brother.

Police ranks visited the accident scene where debris from a vehicle was seen scattered on the roadway.

An ambulance was summoned and Doctor Etwaroo of the Georgetown Public Hospital pronounced him dead at the scene.

The body was then taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.

Investigations still in progress as police search for the motorcar involved.