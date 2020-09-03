POLICE, NICIL, SUCCESS ECD SQUATTERS ENGAGE IN STANDOFF OVER LANDS

0
206

The ongoing debacle between Squatters occupying cane fields at Success EastCoast Demerara and the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited reached a crescendo on Wednesday which resulted in armed police officers being called to intervene
Temika Rodney was there and filed this report.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.