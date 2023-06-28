Police say wanted man opened fire on them; gun recovered

Police on Wednesday said that William De Abreau, who was wanted for a series of robberies, opened fire on them at Bachelor’s Adventure on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Reports are that at about 15:30 h, ranks were informed that De Abreau was in Bachelor’s Adventure, and as such, a team was dispatched to the location.

“A party of Police responded, and on arrival at Bachelor’s Adventure East Coast Demerara, De Abreau was seen, who, on seeing the police, drew a firearm from his pants waist and discharged several rounds in the police’s direction,” the Police said.

According to the Police, ranks took cover and discharged several rounds in his direction.

De Abreau subsequently fell to the ground, where one .32 Taurus pistol and a magazine containing three live rounds were recovered from his hand.

His body was examined, and one gunshot wound was seen to his right chest and one each to both feet. The 25-year-old man was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he succumbed at about 17:50h while receiving medical treatment. Investigations are in progress.

During a recent interview with this publication, De Abreu claimed he was a victim of Police brutality and harassment.

In fact, he said, “they always after me. After they shot me and I win the case, they said to me that when they see me, them going shot me and plant a gun on me. “

