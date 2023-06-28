Two killed after car crashes into electric bike on Hampshire Public Road

Two men are now dead, and three others are injured following an accident between a motor car and an electric bike on Tuesday night on the Hampshire Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead are the driver of the motor car, 24-year-old Brandon Ramsammy of Lot 1236 Kilcoy/Chesney Village and Mooreer Khan of Lot 59 Albion, Corentyne, Berbice, the electric bike rider.

The accident occurred at about 23: 30h, and motor car PRR 7985, driven by Ramsammy, had Rameshwar Sookram, Joseph Kamaladeen and Rajkumar Veerapen as occupants.

Reports are that motor car PRR 7985 was proceeding east along the northern drive lane of the Hampshire Public Road at an alleged fast rate when the driver lost control and collided with the electric bike, which was heading west along the southern footpath of the road.

As a result of the collision, the rider of the electric bike was pitched into a drain, where he received injuries to his body while motor car PRR 7985 turned turtle with extensive damage. The driver and occupants received injuries to their bodies.

The motor car driver and electric bike rider were picked up in an unconscious condition while the occupants were conscious and rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital.

Ramsammy and Khan were pronounced dead, while the others were examined, treated and referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where they were admitted as patients in the male surgical ward. The investigation is in progress, Police said.

