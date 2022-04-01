Post Mortem Rules Manual Strangulation As Cause of Death of BK Driver

Police Headquarters reported 69-year-old Pitamber Sharma- a driver employed with BK Quarries died by strangulation. The incident is believed to have occurred between 18:00hrs on Wednesday and 07:30hrs on Thursday.

Doctor Nehaul Singh performed a post mortem examination with dissection on the body and upon completion he gave the cause of death as manual strangulation.

Pitamber Sharma of Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara was last seen alive at about 18:00hrs on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, Sharma’s body was found floating in the Mazaruni River by a security guard.