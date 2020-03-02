PPP Presidential Candidate, Wife cast ballot

Presidential candidate of the People’s Progressive Party, Mr. Irfaan Ali and his wife voted at the Leonora Technical Institute, West Coast Demerara.

Mr. Ali, after casting his ballot, related to the media a complaint expressed by voters to the party. He said that voters are being misdirected since multiple polling stations are in one building.

According to Mr. Ali, “Alot of these reports came from the East Coast area.”

He mentioned that a front desk would be required at buildings with more than one polling stations to direct electors to their correct polling station.