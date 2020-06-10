PREPARATIONS FOR NATIONAL EXAMINATIONS CONTINUE

Cleaners are on-site ensuring that examination students can return to a safe and clean environment. To ensure that all protocols are being followed and implemented, education officers are visiting schools equipped with a checklist of measures that need to be adhered to for teachers and candidates to function under the safest conditions.

The education officers will be looking to ensure that among other things, there is a sanitization protocol in place, physical distance signage, sickbay at each school, furniture spaced six feet apart, and that cleaners are outfitted with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Examination students are expected to return to school on Monday, June 15, 2020, and thereafter every other day from 09:00hrs to 13:00hrs as part of the preparation for the sitting of their examinations.

This year, the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) will be written on July 1st and 2nd, while the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) will be administered from July 13th 2020- August 4th 2020.