Prison Service large-scale farming reaping benefits

Inmates from Various prison facilities across the country recently harvested a quantity of fruits and vegetables through the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) agriculture programme.

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, said the huge production is a demonstration of the GPS’ vigorous rehabilitation drive and finding more ways to help prisoners develop their existing skills or discover their talents.

Further, the Director noted that large-scale farming represents a “strategic goal” to maximise produce from the service’s investment in the agriculture industry.

Elliot disclosed that farming, including poultry farming for the year so far, has been productive, resulting in all prison farmlands being utilised to sufficiently supply the needs of the prison.

Farming is being done at the Mazaruni, Lusignan, New Amsterdam and Timehri Prisons. Elliot disclosed the year has been productive thus far, resulting in the GPS reaping 2,550 kilogrammes (kg) of Boulanger, 1500kg of Bora, 1050kg of Pak Cho, among other vegetables and fruits.

Further, 1043 trays of eggs were also produced.

