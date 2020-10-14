PROTESTORS CALL FOR VOLDA LAWRENCE’S RELEASE

Following the arrest of the Chairperson of the People’s National Congress Reform Volda Lawrence on Tuesday, a group pf Guyanese headedly protested the act by the police. The irate group even threatened to shut the town down if Lawrence is not released.
Amel Griffith has the details.

