PSC donates two new vehicles to Police Force

With crime still an issue Guyana continues to battle, members of the Private Sector Commission on Tuesday donated two new motor cars to the Guyana Police Force.

The handing-over ceremony took place at the Palm Court Club/Restaurant on Main Street. Present at the simple ceremony was Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, members of the PSC; Chief Executive Officer of Palm Court Group of Companies Ravin Prashad, General Manager of MP Insurance Brokers Sherry Singh along with Managing Director of Palm Court Navin Prashad.



Also, Commissioner of Police (ag) Mr. Nigel Hoppie, Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag) Mr. Clifton Hicken, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag) Mr. Calvin Brutus, Commander Regional Division 4 ‘A’ Assistant Commissioner Simon Mc Bean were present too.

Minister Benn accepted the donation on behalf of the Force and expressed gratitude to the donors for the timely and much-needed donation which will aid in the Guyana Police Force’s efforts to fight crime.

Commissioner Hoppie also expressed gratitude for the donation and assured the donors that both motor vehicles will be kept in immaculate condition and will serve their intended purpose.