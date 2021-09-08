Public Service Ministry advises against GTU’s protest since teachers will not be paid once absent

The Ministry of Public Service has taken note of certain social media posts by the Guyana Teachers Union calling on teachers to strike on September 8,9 and 10 and wishes to advise the Public Sector of the following:The Government intends to fully abide by the Covid 19 Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and gazetted on the 30th August 2021 for the protection of all citizens. Consequently, any employee within the Public Sector who is absent from his/her place of employment as a result of the said Order will not be entitled to salary for such day(s).

