Pump operator dies after losing control of motorcyle

A pump operator is now dead after he allegedly lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and received fatal injuries about his body.

Dead is 60-year-old Ganga Persaud Shivdyall of Lot 7 Fyrish Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The fatal accident took place yesterday around 17:45h along the Industry Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that Shivdyall was riding a motorcycle (CF 2415) and proceeding East along the Northern carriageway of the above-mentioned road when he “lost control”of the bike.

This resulted in him falling onto the road surface which caused several injuries about his body. Public spirited persons who witnessed the incident rushed towards the man to render assistance.

Shivdyall was picked up from the roadway in an unconcious condition and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, Berbice, for emergency medical attention.

However, by the time he arrived at that health facility, it was too late. The pump operator was pronounced dead on arrival.

Hid body is presently at that hospital’s mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME). Meanwhile, investigations into the man’s death continue.