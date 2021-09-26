“Racism, Gender and Economic Inequalities are all man-made” – Min. Rodrigues

“We can choose to hate or we can choose to love”

Such were the sentiments expressed by the Honorable Susan Rodrigues, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water.

The Minister was at the time addressing Sophia residents at “A Peaceful and Sustainable Guyana” seminar organized by the Junior Chamber International-Guyana (JCI), as part of their Peace is Possible Project. Local President, Ms. Kestine King and other committee members were present at the event.

Minister Rodrigues stated that while racism, gender and economic inequalities are all issues that affect serenity, these are all man-made structures that can be dissolved.

“Guyanese were never and will never be inherently racist. It is something that was taught. It is something that we choose. We can choose to hate or we can choose to love,” the Minister said.

She added, “it took decades to develop and it will take a long time for us to get rid of but if we continue to have these tough conversations…and we work together then we can achieve ‘One Guyana’.

The Minister also highlighted the government’s efforts to create equity in its policies, including the housing programme which she described as non-discriminatory in nature. In the education sector, the government also recently expanded it’s cash grant programme to include private school students, and has launched several scholarship initiatives to the benefit of thousands of Guyanese across all administrative regions. Many Guyanese have also benefitted from the Administration’s COVID-19 cash grants for all households and flood relief.

Minister Rodrigues also joined JCI on Saturday last for the launch of the project in Canje, East Berbice-Corentyne. She has commended the youth organization for their efforts in shifting inequalities and social barriers that plague our nation and for also partnering with the government in doing so.

Following the seminar, the Minister also facilitated one-on-one interactions with Sophia residents, to address their housing and water concerns.