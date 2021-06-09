Man’s body fished out of pool by villagers

A 33-year-old man was discovered lifeless yesterday morning (Tuesday) inside of a pool at the back of his mother’s home after he had left to ‘take a bath’ there on Monday but failed to return to his residence.

The deceased has been identified as Damien Marray.

According to a police statement, the discovery was made between 08:00 and 08:30h on Tuesday at Oronoque, Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini).

“The man was discovered floating motionlessly in a pool aback his mother’s home.

He reportedly left to take a bath in the pool on 2021-06-07, but never returned. His mother alerted members of the community who carried out a search, which resulted in the discovery of the man’s body.”

Marray was rushed to the Port Kaituma Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The cops noted that the circumstances under which the man died is being investigated.