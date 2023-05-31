RED THREAD DEMANDS RELEASE OF 15 YR OLD REMANDED FOR MAHDIA FIRE

Following the tragic Mahdia dorm fire, in which a 15-year-old student was charged with 19 counts of murder, a group of women activists and concerned citizens organized a picketing event outside the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Their objective was to advocate for the prompt release of the student from the Juvenile Holding Centre. Tiana Cole provides further details in her report.
