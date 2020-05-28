REGION 10 RECOUNT BEGINS

The national recount of the March 2, General and Regional Elections is edging closer to completion with the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) moments ago beginning the recount of the final electoral district.

Following the completion of the 355 ballot boxes from Region Three (Essequibo Island-West Demerara), counting agents commenced the recount of Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) with its 125 ballot boxes.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Yolanda Ward said four regions have so far now been completed. They include Regions One, Two, Three, and Five.

Of the six regions remaining, the PRO said Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) will be completed today.

With 125 ballot boxes, Region 10 has been allotted two workstations. Region Four has four workstations, while Region Six has three. Regions Seven, Eight, and Nine have one workstation each.

As of Wednesday, May 27, some 1,383 ballot boxes were completed, with a remaining 956.

GECOM is yet to decide on an extension to its 25-day timeline for the national recount which comes to end on Saturday, May 30.

The commission was hoping to complete the review of the 2,339 ballot boxes, representing votes from the country’s 10 electoral districts, within 25 days. However, with more than half of the ballot boxes recounted to date, the commission will have to consider extending the period.

