REPUBLIC GOLDEN JUBILEE CELEBRATIONS PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY FOR YOUNG GUYANESE

As part of the celebration of the Guyana’s Republic Golden Jubilee, the Department of Culture has collaborated with the Department of Youth to execute a Golden Jubilee Youth Village. This event will be held at Durban Park from 10:30 am – 11:00 pm on Friday, January 24th, 2020 and from 2:00pm-2:00am on Saturday, January 25th, 2020.

The Youth Village aims to provide a platform for young Guyanese entrepreneurs, businesses, private sector agencies and state entities to express themselves through: exhibition, entertainment, education and interaction with civil society.

In addition, it will provide an opportunity for young people to learn of the many education and business options available to them after completing Secondary School and to be sensitized of Guyana’s history and achievements leading up to the 50th Republic Anniversary.