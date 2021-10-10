Retired Assistant Commissioner on $100,000 bail after involvement in fatal accident

Police are reporting a Fatal accident at the Meer Zorgen Public Road West Bank Demerara which occurred on October 8 around 14:10hrs. Reports suggest that retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Brian Joseph was driving motorcar PZZ 6015 on the eastern side of the road at the T junction when the right side of his vehicle collided with 49-year-old Isgar Esau motorcycle causing him to fall onto the road surface where he received injuries to his head and body.

He was picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited citizens and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival.

The body of the deceased was then escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour for storage awaiting post mortem examination.

Notice of intended prosecution was served after a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver where .000 % micrograms was found in his breath content.

The driver was placed on $100,000 station bail at Wales Police Station assisting with the investigations.